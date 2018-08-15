Tune in to Companies House

People like to access news and find out information in different ways. Some like to read long articles online. Others prefer to watch short videos or view infographics on social media.

We produce content in lots of different formats to cater for everybody. As well as our website and blog, we’re on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. Following us on these channels will help you stay up to date with our latest news.

Recently we’ve created several new podcasts. Podcasts give people more flexibility on how and when they listen. They can also provide detailed information in an engaging way.

You can listen to our podcasts on our Soundcloud channel. They cover topics such as how to use our services and filing information. They also feature personal and engaging conversations with staff and business owners.

In our latest podcast we speak to Nicola Reed, owner and manager of Lullabyz Nursery. Nicola talks about setting up her business, and how it’s grown since opening in 2011.

The podcast forms part of a series of case studies where we speak to small business owners. We find out about the challenges and advantages of owning your own business, and what advice they’d give to others.

Our next podcast will be published on 20 August. It’s about corporate social responsibility (CSR) – what it is, why it’s so important, and our responsibility as a government organisation to help the local community.