Transport Secretary announces £22 million investment in Plymouth link road

more than £22 million funding put towards the total cost of the Forder Valley Link Road

new road will cut journey times from the east of the Plymouth to the north

government publishes Investing in the South West detailing £2 billion of funding to support growth and prosperity

Drivers and cyclists will benefit from quicker journeys across Plymouth thanks to a multimillion pound investment announced by the Transport Secretary.

Chris Grayling has revealed today (15 February 2019) that more than £22 million will be put towards the Forder Valley Link Road, which will help support the city’s economic prosperity and lead to wider benefits.

The new road will also unlock land in the north of the city for development, where 4,300 homes are planned over the next 15 years, and it will include new walking and cycling routes while improving bus connectivity from the east.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

This exciting scheme will provide vital extra capacity on Plymouth’s road network and help cut journey times, while also promoting the use of public transport through better bus routes from the east. This investment is part of our cast-iron commitment to deliver resilient transport across the south-west, building on our ambitious plans to boost the region’s economy through stronger travel connections.

The new 1 kilometre (0.6 mile) road will create an additional route from the east of Plymouth to the north, avoiding the often heavily congested Manadon Roundabout and A386 Tavistock Road. It will link Forder Valley Road and Novorossiysk Road to William Prance Road in Derriford.

Work will start in April (2019) and is expected to be complete within 3 years.

Today’s announcement was made as the Transport Secretary visited the south-west, meeting with local businesses, to discuss how government investment is focused on giving people across the region the modern, reliable services they deserve.

An extensive programme of investment in the south-west to transform connectivity throughout the region has been outlined in the ‘Investing in the South West’ report.

This includes schemes totalling more than £2 billion, improving the strategic road network, high-speed direct bus connectivity, safe and continuous cycle routes and easier transfer between transport modes.