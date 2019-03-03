Transport Minister calls on the aviation industry to address the gender gap

Transport Minister Liz Sugg has written to the aviation sector, calling on them to pledge action to overcome the gender gap, ahead of International Women’s Day later this week.

Women account for nearly half (47%) of the national workforce, but only 6% of airline pilots are women.

Aviation Minister, Liz Sugg, said:

For every 100 airline pilots, 94 are male. With a shortage of pilots in the future, the aviation industry needs to be making the best use of the talent in this country. There are already some great industry initiatives, and ahead of International Women’s Day we are calling on the aviation industry to pledge action to address this gap.

International Women’s Day this year is being celebrated on Friday 8 March 2019, with the theme of #BalanceforBetter, to drive gender balance across the world.

There are already a number of positive initiatives taking place across the industry:

Baroness Sugg helped to launch the Women in aviation charter, which commits to build a more balanced and fair industry for women

easyJet is on track to achieve its target of ensuring 20% of its new pilot entrants are female by 2020

Flybe’s FlyShe campaign raises awareness of gender stereotypes

London Stansted Airport is a signatory to the ‘Women in aviation charter’, and has a number of education programmes including its Aerozone centre which have helped inspire thousands of young girls in the last 3 years

Liz Austin, HR Director at London Stansted Airport, said