Transport industry leading the way in apprenticeships

almost 2,800 roads and rail apprentices started training in 2017 to 2018

this represents a 22% increase on 2016 to 2017, with over 5,000 new apprentices having started their training since 2016

Heathrow expansion will lead to 10,000 apprentices before 2030

The transport industry is leading the way in unlocking brilliant careers and tackling the need for the engineers of the future, the Skills and Apprenticeships Minister set out today (19 July 2018).

Commenting on the launch of industry’s Transport infrastructure skills strategy: two years on report, Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani welcomed the 2,784 apprenticeships created in road and rail in the past year. She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating 30,000 apprenticeships in road and rail bodies and increased diversity of the transport workforce, with a strong focus on encouraging more women and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic ( BAME ) people into the industry.

The report shows more than 5,000 apprentices have begun training in road and rail sectors alone since 2016, demonstrating how significant government and private investment into projects across the country is helping to unlock brand new careers, upskilling the workforce and supporting social mobility.

This year the report shows:

an additional 8,000 opportunities will be created every year in the express delivery sector

training places for maritime cadets will rise to 1,200 over the next 7 years

10,000 apprenticeships as a result of an expanded Heathrow before 2030

Nusrat Ghani, Skills and Apprenticeships Minister, said:

This report shows that significant government investment in transport is playing a key role in creating life-changing opportunities through its high quality apprenticeships - helping us lead the way in unlocking new jobs and ensuring this country has the skilled workforce it needs for the future. Although we are seeing evidence of better BAME representation in the sector, our ambitions are clear. From road to rail, maritime to aviation, we must all redouble our efforts to bring more women into technical and engineering roles, remove barriers, ensuring we bring talented people from all backgrounds together to tackle the skills gap. We are committed to strengthening links between employers in our sector and young people, particularly in the creative, innovative world of engineering through our Year of Engineering campaign. I look forward to even more apprentices starting brilliant careers in years to come.

Mike Brown MVO , Commissioner, Transport for London and chair of STAT , said: