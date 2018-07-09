Tougher laser misuse laws come into force

new penalties for those targeting lasers at vehicle operators come into force today

laws seek to protect passengers and operators from growing concern of lasers

5 years in prison and unlimited fines now an option for worst offenders

New laws introducing tough penalties for people who target vehicles including train, planes, cars and boats with lasers come into force today (10 July 2018).

The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act means that offenders will face much tougher penalties of up to 5 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

The act also expands the law to protect air traffic controllers carrying out important flight navigation work to keep people safe.

And police and law enforcement now have more powers to catch and prosecute offenders as there is no longer a need to prove intention to endanger a vehicle.

Baroness Sugg, Aviation Minister, said:

Lasers, used recklessly, can have very serious, potentially fatal consequences. This government has toughened up the law to crack down on this dangerous behaviour. These new laws offer greater protection for operators and passengers alike against irresponsible and reckless laser use.

The tough new legislation was introduced in December and latest figures show the number of laser aviation incidents fell in March to the lowest levels since 2009.

Head of Flight Safety at BALPA, Dr Rob Hunter said: