Top college leaders to help strengthen further education sector

Six experienced college governors and clerks have been appointed to help improve colleges across the country, as the Skills Minister announced the new National Leaders of Governance for further education today (Tuesday 20 November).

These top governors will provider peer-to-peer support at further education and sixth form colleges where governance needs to improve. This exciting programme will build on the work of the National Leaders of Further Education, as part of a collective package of support for colleges led by the Office of the FE Commissioner.

It goes hand in hand with the Strategic College Improvement Fund, an innovative £15m fund which will help struggling colleges to improve, and new strengthened governance guidance – also published today and announced by the Skills Minister at the Association of Colleges conference.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Anne Milton said:

Further education can change lives, giving people the skills they need, boosting their confidence and opening the door to a range of job opportunities and careers. We want the further education sector to be well-run, resilient, and able to meet people’s needs. With the introduction of new gold-standard T Levels and high-quality apprenticeships, further education has never been more critical. The National Leaders of Governance appointed today are exceptional leaders who will help their peers to develop at this pivotal time, strengthening the sector in the process.

FE Commissioner Richard Atkins said:

High quality governance is critical to the success of colleges. I’m delighted to have this new small team of talented and experienced governors and clerks who will be sharing their expertise and supporting colleges to raise the standard of governance.

The National Leaders of Governance will help diagnose any areas in need of improvement, building expertise and identifying ongoing sources of support.

Governance is an important part of the FE Commissioner’s increased focus on early intervention, diagnosis and prevention. The FE Commissioner’s annual report is also being published today, and finds that the expanded role of the FE Commissioner has allowed issues in colleges to be proactively tackled, reducing the need for formal intervention across the sector.