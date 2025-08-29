Thriving Japan defence partnership boosting UK jobs and investment

New figures reveal millions of pounds of investment and thousands of British jobs created through the UK-Japan defence relationship as Defence Secretary John Healey visits Japan for the first time.

The Defence Secretary announced today (29 August) that the UK’s Future Combat Air System programme supports over 4,500 British jobs across the UK, including in the South West, North West and Scotland. At the core of the programme is the trilateral Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) partnership between the UK, Japan and Italy to deliver a next-generation combat aircraft. Industry research and development spending has also increased by more than £100 million to over £700 million, demonstrating how international partnerships drive UK investment and skilled employment.

The significant progress made by GCAP was acknowledged in a joint statement issued following a meeting between the Defence Secretary and his Japanese counterpart, Minister Nakatani. The defence partnership between the UK and Japan directly supports the government’s Plan for Change, kickstarting economic growth at home through defence.

The Defence Secretary also welcomed HMS Prince of Wales and the wider Carrier Strike Group into Tokyo and addressed its crew, strengthening the UK’s partnership with Japan and demonstrating the government’s commitment to keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

The Royal Navy flagship is hosting the two-day Pacific Future Forum, an international summit bringing together defence and industry leaders to help shape responses to the defence challenges facing the UK and its allies.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

The UK-Japan partnership is one of the strongest in the Indo-Pacific and continues to deliver real benefits for both countries through programmes like GCAP. It was a privilege to welcome the sailors, soldiers and aviators on board HMS Prince of Wales to Japan and thank them for their tireless work on this deployment. The Carrier Strike Group helps the UK to strengthen alliances and cement new partnerships, ensuring the UK is secure at home and strong abroad.

The visit by the Carrier Strike Group forms part of Operation Highmast, the UK’s largest naval deployment in a generation, starting over four months ago and involving nearly 4,000 personnel across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

HMS Prince of Wales exemplifies British naval engineering excellence, carrying up to 24 F-35B Lightning II fighter jets in the largest concentration of fifth-generation aircraft ever deployed by the Royal Navy.

Operation Highmast showcases the UK’s enduring commitment to security of the Indo-Pacific and beyond, engaging with 30 countries through exercises, operations, and visits across the Mediterranean, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan, Republic of Korea, and Australia.

The visit builds on unprecedented military cooperation between Britain and Japan, with the UK being the first European partner to exercise bilaterally on Japanese soil through Exercise Vigilant Isles. RAF and Royal Navy personnel continue to strengthen interoperability with Japanese forces, including the historic first landing of a UK F-35B fighter on a Japanese ship earlier this month.