The Sun Military Awards are back to salute the Armed Forces

Tonight, the milestone ceremony was attended by celebrities, entertainers and politicians who recognised the excellence of the Armed Forces.

The special ceremony recognised the hard work and bravery of UK servicemen and women. It was hosted by television presenter Lorraine Kelly at the historic Banqueting House in Whitehall, London.

She was joined by celebrities from the worlds of sport, entertainment and politics.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson hosted the nominees at a special reception at 10 Downing Street.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

This is our chance to honour all those who keep us safe. They truly are the best of British.

This year’s nominees received awards such as Best Reservist – honouring individuals who have gone above and beyond from any branch, at home or abroad. Also featured was the Overcoming Adversity award which recognises an individual who has rose above substantial obstacles in their life and continued their exceptional service despite it.

During tonight’s awards, the RAF Reaper Force won the Hero Overseas Unit award for its commitment to defeating Daesh and saving countless lives. Alongside this, members of SPEAR 17 were awarded the Inspiring Others award for becoming the first all British military team in history to complete a full unsupported traverse of Antarctica.

SPEAR 17, said:

We are blown away. It’s so nice to have the recognition ourselves and everybody else for all the dedication and hard work we all do. Thank you to everybody.

Prime Minister Theresa May presented the Award for Special Recognition to Operation Ruman where service personnel helped to provide relief to the British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean following the devastation of Hurricane Irma.

Also awarded was Lieutenant Jared Bambridge who displayed exceptional gallantry in June when a terror attack struck in London, by treating 11 casualties and saving multiple lives off duty.

Lieutenant Jared Bambridge said:

I don’t consider what I have done to be the exception or anymore than what anyone else would have done with the training that I have, so I am honoured to accept it on behalf of everybody.

In the military we work hard and we do a lot of thankless tasks, so at the end of the day to have such an event as this put on is a real honour for those thanked few who receive awards or just get nominated for the evening.

Corporal Phillip Keogh received the Best Reservist award after he volunteered to go into the aftermath of the terror atrocity at Manchester Arena. He used his skills as a paramedic to deliver life-saving care and his dedication and bravery saved multiple lives.

Corporal Philip Keogh said:

I was obviously questioning my ability whether I would be able to achieve what we thankfully did achieve on that night. And definitely the training you receive both as a reservist and then as a civilian paramedic, that kicked in. I’ve never been prouder to be from Manchester The recognition this award is bringing is a little bit uncomfortable for me. I was one of nearly 300 staff deployed that day from the ambulance service. For me this belongs to everybody. And its not just the people in my uniform as a paramedic but there were civilian guys there, police, British Transport Police, and Greater Manchester Police. They all chipped in.

Details of The Sun Military Awards 2017 winners:

Hero at Home – Individual

Lieutenant Jared Bambridge, 1st Battalion the Yorkshire Regiment, Army

Best Reservist

Corporal Phillip Keogh, 355 Medical Evacuation Unit, Army

Hero at Home – Unit

Southern Diving Unit 2, Royal Navy

Overcoming Adversity

Former Senior Aircraftman Luke Wigman and former Captain Ibi Ali, RAF Regiment, RAF, and The Yorkshire Regiment, Army

Hero Overseas – Individual

Leading Seaman Sally Hughes, HMS Dragon, Royal Navy

Hero Overseas – Unit

UK Reaper Squadron, RAF

Inspiring Others

SPEAR 17, Army

Innovation Award

Warrant Officer Paul Moonan, Royal Navy

Judges’ Award for Special Recognition

Operation Ruman

Support to the Armed Forces

Veterans with Dogs