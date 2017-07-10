News story
The Sun Military Awards 2017 open for nominations
The 10th annual ‘Millies’ have been launched by The Sun newspaper and the Ministry of Defence.
Nominations are now open for The Sun Military Awards 2017. Members of the Armed Forces and the general public have until 3 Sept to put forward individuals and units for an award.
The awards were first held at Hampton Court Palace in 2008 and the 10th ceremony will take place for the first time at the historic Banqueting House, in Whitehall in Central London. The star-studded evening will be an opportunity for the public to recognise some of the excellent work and outstanding achievements of our Service personnel over the last year both overseas on operations and across the UK.
Over the years, the Millies have been attended by HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, along with senior politicians and celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sport.
Following the success of a number of new award categories in 2016, the Millies will again include the Inspiring Others Award – honouring individuals in the Services and Cadet Forces who have inspired others to achieve more through their awe-inspiring example. The Award organisers are also asking for nominations in the Innovation Award category, which recognises firms or individuals who have developed game-changing or life-saving pieces of equipment. Last year’s winner was Trauma Simulation Ltd, a firm backed by the MOD that developed realistic, life-size models to help surgeons train on battle-casualty injuries.
Last year’s winner in the Hero at Home category was Sgt Adam Threlfall, Airborne Delivery Wing, who provided vital first aid to two fellow parachutists who became entangled in an uncontrolled descent, and Best Reservist Lieutenant Ruairi Holohan, who was honoured for helping migrants rescued from the Mediterranean by HMS Bulwark.
Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:
The Millies are a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate to the nation why we have the best Armed Forces in the world and show our heartfelt appreciation for all that they do. I would like to thank The Sun for hosting this event for the last 10 years to recognise the outstanding achievements of our brave Servicemen and women who help keep this country safe.
Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach said:
Be it individuals or units, Reservists or Regulars, heroic acts or overcoming personal adversity, developing life-saving technology or inspiring others in their local community, this is your chance to nominate the Servicemen and women of the Armed Forces who serve on your behalf every day.
An awards ceremony will be held at Banqueting House, Westminster on 13 December. Do you know of an individual or unit that has performed with distinction between 1 Sept 2016 and 31 Aug 2017? This is your opportunity to give them the credit they deserve by visiting The Sun’s website. Nominations will close on 3 Sept 2017.
The Sun Military Awards categories are:
-
Hero at Home (Individual): Awarded to an individual from the Royal Navy, Army or RAF for an act of inspirational heroism inside the UK whether in the course of their work, outside of their work or on an operation. Nominees should include those who have truly gone above and beyond in a single act of bravery or dedication.
-
Heroes at Home (unit): Awarded to a unit from the Royal Navy, Army or RAF for an act or continued effort in the UK in the highest traditions of the Armed Forces. The unit can be of any size and nominees must have proved themselves on an enduring mission or single response which is worthy of national recognition.
-
Hero Overseas (individual): Awarded to an individual from the Royal Navy, Army or RAF for an act of inspirational heroism outside the UK in the course of their deployment. Nominees should include those who have truly gone above and beyond in a single act of bravery or dedication.
-
Heroes Overseas (unit): Awarded to a unit from the Royal Navy, Army or RAF for an act or continued effort in outside the UK in the highest traditions of the Armed Forces. The unit can be of any size and nominees must have proved themselves on an enduring mission or single response which is worthy of national recognition.
-
Best Reservist: Awarded to an individual Reservist from any branch of the Reserves for an act of bravery or exceptional service at home or abroad. Nominees should have gone above and beyond in their role as a committed reservist and be worthy of recognition for a single act of heroism, or for exceptional dedication.
-
Inspiring Others: A new award for 2016 honouring individuals from the Royal Navy, Army or RAF, but also the Cadet Forces including cadets and adult volunteers who, through their awe-inspiring example, have inspired others to go further and achieve more. Individuals could be nominated who have inspired others to greater heights in their work, but also outside their day job.
-
Overcoming Adversity: Awarded to an individual from the Royal Navy, Army or RAF who has overcome personal adversity in any area of their life. Traditionally this award had gone to those who have overcome injury in conflict, and while this category is still very much open to those who have beaten the odds to survive and thrive, it is also open to those who have overcome any kind of adversity, whether that be an underprivileged background, or disability, to go on to exceptional service.
-
Innovation Award: A new award for 2016 open to an individual or company of any size which has designed, developed and delivered a piece of life-saving or game-changing equipment that is transforming the work of our Armed Forces at home and abroad. This award is not restricted to a piece of kit but can be a system, scheme or employment programme that is a true innovation.
-
Support to the Armed Forces: Awarded to a civilian charity, group or company that has delivered unrivalled support to the Armed Forces community, to sustain and encourage them in any facet of military life, and life after service.
-
Judges’ Award: Awarded at the Judges’ discretion to any individual, group or unit, to honour exceptional service worthy of recognition.
Document information
Published: 10 July 2017