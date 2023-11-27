The Prime Minister's message for Gurpurab 2023

It gives me great pleasure to wish Sikhs across the UK, in India and across the world, a Happy Gurpurab!

Today we celebrate the 554th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion. As a somebody of Punjabi Indian heritage, this day is especially dear to me.

This joyous occasion is an opportunity to once again recognise the immense contribution of the Sikh community to our country.

You are a source of pride and inspiration to us all. Waheguru Ji Ki Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak