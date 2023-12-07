The Prime Minister's message for Chanukah 2023

As we welcome the beginning of Chanukah, it’s important to recognise the challenging times being faced by our Jewish friends everywhere.

For many families, the tragedy of recent events will hang heavily on celebrations, but the resilience you have shown is humbling.

As we commemorate the recovery of Jerusalem all those centuries ago, I want to celebrate the enduring strength of Jewish communities.

I will be lighting the menorah with you as you mark this important festival and want you to be in no doubt that I will always stand with you.