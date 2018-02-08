The Gambia rejoins the Commonwealth

The Gambia rejoined the Commonwealth on 8 February 2018, after the Commonwealth Secretariat confirmed their application had been approved unanimously by Commonwealth Member States.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

The Gambia’s return to the Commonwealth family is fantastic news. When I visited the country last year, I saw huge enthusiasm for the values and opportunities offered by our modern, diverse Commonwealth.

This shows that when a country commits to strengthening democracy, governance and the rule of law, it is welcomed back to the international community and the Commonwealth family.

I very much hope to welcome President Barrow to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London in April.