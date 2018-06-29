The Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre is gifted to the Nation

The ceremony, attended by the Duke of Cambridge and the Prime Minister Theresa May, saw the newly built centre gifted to the Nation.

The centre, which has been purpose-built on the Stanford Hall Rehabilitation Estate, will provide world-class rehabilitation facilities for members of the Armed Forces who have suffered major trauma or injury during their service.

Its proximity to the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine and the University of Birmingham Hospital Trust, the main receiving hospital for UK military casualties, will facilitate the joint provision of care that is required during the complex rehabilitation pathway.

Surgeon General Lt Gen Martin Bricknell said: