News story
The Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre is gifted to the Nation
Thursday 21 June marked a historic occasion as the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) was gifted to the Nation by the 7th Duke of Westminster.
The ceremony, attended by the Duke of Cambridge and the Prime Minister Theresa May, saw the newly built centre gifted to the Nation.
The centre, which has been purpose-built on the Stanford Hall Rehabilitation Estate, will provide world-class rehabilitation facilities for members of the Armed Forces who have suffered major trauma or injury during their service.
Its proximity to the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine and the University of Birmingham Hospital Trust, the main receiving hospital for UK military casualties, will facilitate the joint provision of care that is required during the complex rehabilitation pathway.
Surgeon General Lt Gen Martin Bricknell said:
The facility is a fantastic endeavour for which I am most grateful to the Duke of Westminster and charitable donors, who have helped to make this vision a reality.
The potential it offers to build on the legacy of Headley Court is unparalleled, enabling the UK to remain at the forefront of trauma rehabilitation. Plans are on track for the current capability to relocate to the new facilities later this year.