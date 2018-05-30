The injured troops revolutionising motorsport visit The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre

Team BRIT aims to be the first ever all-disabled team to race in the Le Mans 24 hour race. It has developed the world’s most advanced hand control technology to allow its injured drivers to compete equally.

The majority of the team’s drivers are injured military troops who spent time at DMRC Headley Court as part of their recovery process. On Wednesday 23 May, the team visited the centre, taking along its Aston Martin V8 Vantage to speak to service personnel and staff about the team, its target and how it is revolutionising motorsport.

Drivers who took part in the visit include Martyn Compton who received burns to 75% of his body following an ambush in Afghanistan, Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE, the country’s most successful military Paralympian who lost an arm following an attack in Iraq and Warren McKinlay, who suffered Cotard’s Syndrome as a result of a traumatic brain injury, leading him to believe he was dead.

The team hopes that the visit to DMRC Headley Court will inspire some of those receiving treatment at the centre to consider opportunities such as driving with Team BRIT.

Nicola Norville, Deputy Charities Coordinator at DMRC Headley Court said:

We are delighted to welcome Team BRIT and our former patients to DMRC Headley Court. Their visit demonstrates how valuable the role of intensive rehabilitation is and the incredible outcomes that are achievable. We value the friendship that we have with Team BRIT and look forward to strengthening our links. With the support of the DMRC Benevolent Fund, we hope to capitalise on the opportunities available to us through such initiatives. Thank you to all involved and for your commitment to our patients.

CEO and Founder of Team BRIT, Dave Player said: