News story

The DCMS Review

The latest news round-ups from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Published 12 February 2019
Last updated 1 March 2019 — see all updates
From:
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
The DCMS Review

The DCMS Review is the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s monthly newsletter, featuring a round-up of our latest news, announcements and Ministerial visits.

The Review also features monthly highlights including: feature videos, instagram highlights and useful information for organisations and people across our sectors..

Read the latest edition of the DCMS Review here

Archive

February
January

Sign up to get The DCMS Review in your inbox every month

Published 12 February 2019
Last updated 1 March 2019 + show all updates
  1. The February edition of The DCMS Review has now been added to the archive
  2. First published.