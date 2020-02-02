Terrorist incident in Streatham: PM Boris Johnson's statement

My thoughts are with the injured victims and their loved ones following today’s horrific attack in Streatham.

I want to pay tribute to the speed and bravery of the police who responded and confronted the attacker – preventing further injuries and violence – and all of the emergency services who came to the aid of others.

An investigation is taking place at pace to establish the full facts of what happened, and the Government will provide all necessary support to the police and security services as this work goes on.

Following the awful events at Fishmonger’s Hall, we have moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism – including longer prison sentences and more money for the police.

Tomorrow, we will announce further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences.