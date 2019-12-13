Speech
PM statement in Downing Street: 13 December 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his first statement upon returning to Downing Street.
This morning I went to Buckingham Palace and I am forming a new government
and on Monday MPs will arrive at Westminster to form a new parliament and I am proud to say that
members of our new one nation government – a people’s government – will set out from constituencies that have never returned a Conservative MP for 100 years
and yes they will have an overwhelming mandate, from this election, to get Brexit done
and we will honour that mandate by Jan 31
and so in this moment of national resolution I want to speak directly to those who made it possible
and to all those who voted for us, for the first time,
all those whose pencils may have wavered over the ballot
and who heard the voices of their parents and their grandparents whispering anxiously in their ears
I say thank you for the trust you have placed in us and in me
and we will work round the clock to repay your trust and to deliver on your priorities
with a parliament that works for you
and then I want to speak also to those who did not vote for us or for me
and who wanted and perhaps still want to remain in the EU
and I want you to know that we in this one nation conservative government will never ignore
your good and positive feelings – of warmth and sympathy towards the other nations of Europe
because now is the moment – precisely as we leave the EU – to let those natural feelings find renewed expression
in building a new partnership, which is one of the great projects for next year
and as we work together with the EU
as friends and sovereign equals
in tackling climate change and terrorism
in building academic and scientific cooperation, redoubling our trading relationship
I frankly urge everyone on either side of what after three and a half years after all an increasingly arid argument I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin
because I believe, in fact I know, because I have heard it loud and clear from every corner of the country that the overwhelming priority of the British people now is that we should focus above all on the NHS
that simple and beautiful idea that represents the best of our country with the biggest ever cash boost
50,000 more nurses, 40 new hospitals as well as providing better schools, safer streets
and in the next few weeks and months we will be bringing forward proposals to transform this country
with better infrastructure, better education, better technology
and if you ask yourselves what is this new government going to do, what is he going to do with his extraordinary majority
I will tell you that is what we are going to do we are going to unite and level up – unite and level up
bringing together the whole of this incredible United Kingdom
England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland together
taking us forward unleashing the potential of the whole country delivering opportunity across the entire nation
and since I know that after five weeks frankly of electioneering this country deserves a break from
wrangling, a break from politics, and a permanent break from talking about Brexit
I want everyone to go about their Christmas preparations happy and secure in the knowledge that here in this people’s government the work is now being stepped up
to make 2020 a year of prosperity and growth and hope and to deliver a Parliament that works for the people
thank you all very much and happy Christmas.