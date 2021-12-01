Ten year vision to improve adult social care

Social care reform will help provide greater choice for those receiving care, opportunity for those providing it and certainty over costs

Government details how over £1 billion will be spent helping people live safely, independently and where they want to

Investment to improve housing and take advantage of technology to help those receiving care and caregivers

People who need care, the social care workforce and unpaid carers will benefit from the ten-year vision for adult social care published today.

The white paper is part of the government’s wider social care plans, backed by £5.4 billion, which for the first time provides a limit to the cost of care for everyone in the adult social care system, and significantly increases state support.

The transformed social care system will apply to people in both residential and at home care and will set daily living costs at a lower rate than originally proposed, helping people save more money. It will mean nobody is forced to sell their homes in their lifetime.

As part of the white paper, the government is today setting out further details on how over £1 billion for system reform will be spent over the next three years to improve the lives of those who receive care – as well as their families and carers.

This will include providing greater choice, control and support to help people lead independent life by including funding to transform homes and improve the physical, digital and technological infrastructure.

The funding will help pay for:

The range and amount of new supported housing to be increased through £300 million in housing investment, to help local authorities offer greater choice, care and support, alongside a new practical service to make repairs and changes in peoples’ homes to help them remain safe and either stay with their families or live independently in accordance with their wishes.

New technology and digitisation backed by at least £150 million to improve care quality and safety, support independent living and allow staff to provide focused care where it is needed. For example acoustic sensors which monitor movement will help residents sleep uninterrupted and allow carers to monitor them safely and be alerted if needed. Digital care records will be updated to make sure all caregivers have the latest up-to-date details to provide the best support possible.

The 1.5 million strong adult social care workforce will see a record £500 million invested so they have the opportunity to progress in their careers with training and qualifications while providing an even better standard of care. This will help recognise their valued skills and prioritise their wellbeing with greater support for their mental health.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

The pandemic has been an important turning point for social care, putting into the spotlight the incredible work the sector delivers day in and day out and highlighting the urgent need for change. This ten-year vision clearly lays out how we will make the system fairer and better to serve everyone, from the millions of people receiving care to those who are providing it. We are investing in our country’s future – boosting support to help people live at home with their families for longer and ensuring that health and care work hand in hand so people get the help they need.

The improvements will be funded through the 1.25 per cent Health and Social Care levy.

Minister for Care Gillian Keegan said:

The lives of millions of people will be improved by our plans for social care supported by significant investment for system reform to deliver the person centred care we need. We promised to come forward with proposals to improve social care and that is exactly what we are doing. Our fantastic care staff, people who receive care and their families deserve a care system which works for them and these plans are the next step in helping make it a reality.

The reform programme also includes:

£70 million to assist local authorities and improve the delivery and standard of care.

An increase to the upper limit of the Disabled Facilities Grant for home adaptations such as stairlifts, wetrooms and home technologies to allow people to live where they want to and increase the options for care.

Up to £25 million to work with the sector to kickstart a change in the services provided to support unpaid carers, to boost support and increase access to respite services giving them much needed support and a break.

A new national website to provide easily accessible information for the public on social care and at least £5 million to pilot new ways to help people understand and access the care and support available.

Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing, Eddie Hughes MP said:

I’ve seen first-hand the benefits supported housing brings to those who need it and I’m thrilled this investment will mean even more people will have improved care and support. The Disabled Facilities Grant is a lifeline for thousands of people, meaning they can live at home safely and independently. This is just one of the ways this government is supporting the most vulnerable in our society, making sure they have a safe place to call home.

More details will be set out in due course as work continues to develop the plans set out in the white paper, with the support of all involved in the sector. Over the course of the three years further amounts from the £5.4billion will be distributed as the programme progresses.

No significant reform can be achieved by central government alone which is why this paper is the culmination of working with hundreds of organisations and individuals across social care to develop this vision for reform.

The department will continue working with a diverse group of stakeholders, including people who receive care and support as well as their carers as the vision develops.

Background