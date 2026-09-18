Taoiseach of Ireland First International Leader to visit No10 North

Leaders will discuss further strengthening UK/Ireland relationship across shared objectives including boosting trade, security, and working with the European Union

Historic visit follows hosting of Canadian Prime Minister Carney in Liverpool and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Oxford as PM shines a spotlight on towns up and down the country

The Prime Minister will host the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, in Manchester today (18 September) - the first time an international leader has visited No10 North.

In their first official meeting since the Prime Minister took office, the two leaders will discuss how the UK and Ireland can cooperate even more closely to create opportunities for people across both countries.

They are expected to focus on shared objectives including boosting trade, supporting Ukraine, and working with the European Union as Ireland continues its presidency of the EU.

The historic visit to No10 North comes as the Prime Minister shines a spotlight on towns up and down the country, days after he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Liverpool and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Oxford.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

I’m delighted to be hosting the Taoiseach as the first international leader to visit No10 North – this is a historic moment and a proud day for Manchester.

No10 North is all about creating opportunities for working people, and our partnership with Ireland as we improve the lives of people in both of our countries is a key part of that.

There is so much we can achieve together: from our shared commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, to trade, to working with Europe and supporting Ukraine. We are the closest of friends, and I look forward to further strengthening that friendship.

Following their meeting at No10 North, the leaders will visit a local Irish community centre to meet with representatives from the Irish community in Greater Manchester, underlining the strong people-to-people links between the UK and Ireland.

Ireland is the UK’s 6th largest trading partner, while Dublin–London is the busiest intra-European air route, highlighting the real, daily benefits the UK-Ireland relationship brings to people in both countries.

The UK government is committed to working with the Irish government to further strengthen this relationship, underpinned by deep historic ties and shared values, as well as the shared Common Travel Area and both countries’ enduring commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.