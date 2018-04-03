Tackling antibiotic resistance in China: apply for business funds

The Department of Health and Social Care, working with Innovate UK, has up to £10 million in Official Development Assistance funding to invest in UK-China research and development projects into antibiotic resistance.

Tackling drug-resistant infections

Failure to tackle growing drug-resistant infections could lead to an extra 10 million deaths a year worldwide and cost the global economy $100 trillion by 2050.

China has brought together 14 ministries, including health, food and drugs, and agriculture in a national effort to tackle antimicrobial resistance.

The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology will invest up to 60 million RMB to fund the Chinese partners in this competition.

Economic and societal benefit

Projects that could be funded under the competition include:

combining antibiotics with traditional Chinese medicines and isolating the active components of these medicines

discovery of new agents to tackle drug-resistant bacterial infections in animals and humans

identifying new agents to increase feed energy conversion in livestock without using antibiotics or hormones

maximising the effectiveness of current antibiotics

improving diagnosis, surveillance and treatment of bacterial infections and antibacterial resistance

Projects must demonstrate that they are directly relevant to the needs of people in low and middle-income countries and provide a clear economic and societal benefit.

Competition information