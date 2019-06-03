T Levels: The NexT Level branding

With the introduction of T Levels just around the corner, the new branding has now been unveiled to stakeholders and providers ahead of the official launch of T Levels in 2020.

The launch will be the first step towards raising awareness of T Levels in schools and colleges ahead of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The ‘NexT Level’ brand logo, which has been designed in consultation with employer panel members, FE providers, young people and parents, will enable 2020 providers to promote the benefits of T Levels to young people in the process of deciding their route into post-16 education.

Providers and stakeholders have now received a brand toolkit, including brand guidelines, leaflets and social assets to help to recruit the first wave of T Level students and encourage employers to offer industry placements.

The brand creative revealed today is a step up for the T Levels campaign which forms just one part of the Government’s ongoing work to reform technical education in the UK.

Minister for Skills and Apprenticeships, Anne Milton said:

T Levels will be the biggest change to technical education in a generation. T Levels will help young people to fast-track their career and help them get to the next level giving them a head start in the world of work.

Right from the start we have worked with employers, young people, their parents and education providers. I want more and more people to understand that T Levels are a high quality, advanced and desirable qualification with employers at the heart of their design.

I can’t wait for more people to learn about what T Levels have to offer and how it they can open up a world of exciting options.

T Levels are new qualifications which have been developed collaboratively with UK businesses to better prepare students for the world of work and higher-level study. The two-year course will combine classroom theory with practical learning and an industry placement and will be available to students who have completed their GCSEs.

The first three T Levels in Digital, Construction and Education & Childcare will be taught from September 2020 and, from 2021, a further seven will be taught, including three in Health and Science. By 2022, the Government will introduce the final wave of T Levels – 15 in total – in sectors such as legal, finance and accounting, engineering and manufacturing, and creative and design.

A unique part of T Levels will be the completion of a high-quality industry placement – of at least 315 hours, or approximately 45 days – in which students will build the knowledge and skills they need in a workplace environment.

Just last month, the Government announced a new package or support for employers to help them offer vital placements in readiness for the T Level rollout in September 2020.