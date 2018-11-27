T Level Funding Consultation Launched

Colleges, schools and post-16 providers are being encouraged to have their say on how new T Levels – a once in a generation opportunity to put technical education on a par with our world class A Levels – are funded through a three month consultation launched today, Tuesday 27th November.

T Levels will be the technical equivalent of A Levels combining classroom theory, practical learning and an industry placement. The first T Level courses in education & childcare, construction and digital will be taught in over 50 further education and post-16 providers from September 2020. A further 22 courses will be rolled-out from 2021 onwards covering sectors such as finance & accounting, engineering & manufacturing, and creative & design.

T Levels are being developed with the industries who will benefit from the skills these qualification will provide. We are working with more than 200 businesses, including Fujitsu, Skanska, and GlaxoSmithKline, to help design the course content to make sure young people taking T Levels are equipped with the knowledge and skills that employers value.

T Levels will be backed by an additional half a billion pounds of investment every year when the new qualifications are fully rolled out. The consultation sets out how the Government intends to distribute the increased funding, including:

Recognition that T Levels will be larger, more stretching programmes and will therefore attract more funding than existing study programmes.

Proposals for different rates of funding for different T Levels to reflect variations in size.

Confirmation that additional funding will be provided to support T Level students who have not yet met the minimum English and Maths requirement so they can continue to gain these vital skills.

Details of how funding will be allocated to help providers set up the industry placements which will be a key element of the new T Level programmes

Providing extra funding for T Level students who are aged 18 to ensure that they can have the hours that are needed for larger fixed T Level programmes

Apprenticeships and Skills Minster Anne Milton said:

Our A Level qualifications are recognised as some of the best in the world, it is now time to deliver the same for technical education. T Levels are central to that. These courses have been designed with leading employers so we know that they will not just meet the needs of industry but ensure students are learning the skills and getting the experience needed to land a great job in a skilled profession, go onto a higher level apprenticeship or maybe university. Now is the opportunity for the further education providers who will be on the ground delivering these courses to have their say. I want them to help us shape this system. Their view is critical so that we make sure T Levels give young people the technical skills they need and our economy the workforce it needs

The Government also recently announced an extra £38 million to support the first T Level providers to invest in high quality equipment and facilities. As well as this, the Government is investing £20 million to support the further education sector to prepare for new T Levels. This includes the £5 million Taking Teaching Further programme, which aims to attract more industry professionals to work in the sector, and the £8 million T Level Professional Development offer to help teachers and staff prepare for the roll-out of the new qualifications.