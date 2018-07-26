Suspension of Veterinary Medicines containing the excipient Diethanolamine (DEA)

A list of these products is below:

Product Vm Number MAH Allevinix 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Pigs and Horses 15052/4144 Ceva Animal Health Ltd Cronyxin Injection, 5% w/v Solution for Injection 12597/4014 Cross Vetpharm Group Ltd Dugnixon 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Pigs and Horses 36167/4005 Global Vet Health S.L. Finadyne 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection 01708/4582 Intervet UK Ltd Flunixin 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Horses and Pigs 02000/4170 Norbrook Laboratories Limited Meflosyl 5% Solution for Injection 42058/4085 Zoetis UK Limited Norixin 5% Solution for Injection 02000/4137 Norbrook Laboratories Limited Pyroflam 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Horses and Pigs 02000/4253 Norbrook Laboratories Limited Tribrissen 48% Suspension for Injection 01708/4593 Intervet UK Ltd

The VMD has done this in the light of the scientific opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (the scientific advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency) that there may be a risk to humans from consuming food from animals treated with products containing DEA.