Suspension of Veterinary Medicines containing the excipient Diethanolamine (DEA)
The VMD has suspended products for food-producing animals that contain the excipient diethanolamine (DEA).
A list of these products is below:
|Product
|Vm Number
|MAH
|Allevinix 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Pigs and Horses
|15052/4144
|Ceva Animal Health Ltd
|Cronyxin Injection, 5% w/v Solution for Injection
|12597/4014
|Cross Vetpharm Group Ltd
|Dugnixon 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Pigs and Horses
|36167/4005
|Global Vet Health S.L.
|Finadyne 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection
|01708/4582
|Intervet UK Ltd
|Flunixin 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Horses and Pigs
|02000/4170
|Norbrook Laboratories Limited
|Meflosyl 5% Solution for Injection
|42058/4085
|Zoetis UK Limited
|Norixin 5% Solution for Injection
|02000/4137
|Norbrook Laboratories Limited
|Pyroflam 50 mg/ml Solution for Injection for Cattle, Horses and Pigs
|02000/4253
|Norbrook Laboratories Limited
|Tribrissen 48% Suspension for Injection
|01708/4593
|Intervet UK Ltd
The VMD has done this in the light of the scientific opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (the scientific advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency) that there may be a risk to humans from consuming food from animals treated with products containing DEA.
Published 26 July 2018