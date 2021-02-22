Surge testing to be deployed in New Addington, Croydon

A further targeted area will have additional testing made available to control and suppress the potential spread of a COVID-19 variant.

Working in partnership with the local authority, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas within the CR0 postcode in New Addington, Croydon, where the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

Extra testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing, and in combination with following the current lockdown rules and remembering Hands Face Space advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

People living within this targeted area are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.