Surge testing to be deployed in Lambeth and Cumbria

In Lambeth, surge testing will start today (19 June) in Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood and Vauxhall following a rise in confirmed cases of the Delta variant. All the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified.

If you live or work in these areas in Lambeth you’re strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, which can be booked by phone or online, even if you are not showing symptoms. You can go to a testing site or have a kit sent to your home. More information is available on the local authority website.

Surge testing also starts today in Cumbria following an increase in the number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

Anyone aged 12-30 who lives, works or studies in Cumbria is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, even if they are not showing symptoms. Those of school age will be offered testing at school. Everyone else in the age group can book a test online or by phone. They can then go to a testing site or have a kit sent to their home. More information is available from the local authority website.

In all these areas, adults over 18 should also come forward for a vaccine if they haven’t already done so. They can book their first and second dose online at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by speaking to their GP surgery.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern (VOC). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results are sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify COVID-19 cases with a VOC and then prevent their spread.

People in these areas should continue to make use of free, twice-weekly rapid tests, commonly known as lateral flow devices, alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.