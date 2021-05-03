Surge testing to be deployed in Hounslow

Working in partnership with the local authority, NHS Test and Trace is providing additional testing and genomic sequencing targeted in and around the Woodlands area of Hounslow, Middlesex. It follows the identification of one confirmed case of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351).

The confirmed case has self-isolated and their contacts have been identified. There are no links between this case and previous cases identified in the South London area.

Everyone aged 16 and over who lives or works in the Woodlands area of Hounslow is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern (VOC). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results can be sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify VOC cases and their spread.

If you have symptoms you should book a free test online or by phone so you can be tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit Hounslow’s Test and Trace website for more information.

People in this area should continue using twice-weekly rapid testing alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.