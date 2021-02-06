Surge testing to be deployed in further areas in connection to new variants

Working in partnership with local authorities, additional surge testing and sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas around Worcestershire WR3, an area in Sefton PR9, and areas in Bristol and South Gloucestershire, where coronavirus (COVID-19) variants have been found.

Surge testing is in addition to existing extensive testing, and in combination with following the lockdown rules and remembering hands-face-space, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand coronavirus (COVID-19) variants and their spread within these areas.

People living in targeted areas with these locations are strongly encouraged to take a coronavirus (COVID-19) test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not. People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way. People without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.

Surge testing in Kent ME15 which began on Monday is now complete. Council websites will be updated with more information as soon as it is available.