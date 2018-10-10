Supporting World Mental Health Day

Mental health problems can affect anyone, any day of the year, but this is a great day to talk about it and support each other.

Since last year’s event, we’ve done a lot to raise awareness of mental health issues here at Sellafield, and we’re keen to continue this work – recognising that we all need to do more.

Approximately 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year. Talking to someone about these is often the first step to getting better.

As part of this, we’re sponsoring and attending the launch of the ‘This is Me’ campaign in Liverpool.The event and the campaign are designed to help raise awareness and change attitudes towards mental health in the north-west business community.

Sellafield Ltd’s Alan Rankin said:

We are delighted to be part of the north west group of companies in Liverpool supporting the ‘This Is Me’ campaign, focused on reducing stigma around mental health and making our work place a better place for everyone to be.

We are proud supporters of the campaign, and earlier this year, along with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority produced our own ‘This is Me’ video which raised awareness of mental health in the nuclear industry.