Deal could ease pressure on food prices and household budgets – adding up to £5.1bn to UK economy in the long term

Huge retailers like Lidl, Co-op and Asda say agreement will cut costs and fill shelves with fresher food

Agreement will slash costly red tape and checks, boosting trade and supporting British business and jobs

Supermarket bosses have praised the Government’s landmark food trade deal with Europe – backing it to boost British business and jobs and relieve pressure on food prices.

The deal, which the PM struck today (Friday 20th November) at the historic EU-UK Summit in Brussels, will back business and give shoppers more choice and fresher foods on our shelves.

Major brands, such as Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Co-op and M&S, say the deal will slash time draining paperwork and unnecessary border checks, making it easier and cheaper to trade with Europe - the UK’s largest farming and food market.

It’s great news for farmers, manufacturers and retailers of all sizes, as products such as fresh sausages, fresh burgers, seed potatoes and shellfish will once again be able to be exported to customers across the EU.

The agreement is expected to strengthen food supply chains, reduce costs for businesses and help put downward pressure on food price inflation. It could add up to £5.1bn to the UK economy.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Dame Angela Eagle, said:

“British businesses have been lumbered with costly paperwork, burdensome checks and unnecessary barriers when trading with Europe.

“No more. This deal will help shoppers by relieving pressure on their food bill. It will help businesses grow, support jobs and strengthen our food supply chains while maintaining the high standards that the public rightly expect.”

Under the agreement:

Costly paperwork will be scrapped, saving businesses money on every consignment.

Border checks will be removed, helping food get to market more quickly.

British products previously banned from the EU market will regain access.

Robust animal welfare and biosecurity protections will remain and information sharing will improve.

Businesses moving food and plants between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will also benefit from significantly reduced bureaucracy and checks.

Rami Baitieh, Chief Executive Officer of Morrisons, said:

Removing trade barriers helps improve the cost of living. Cutting red tape on food imports from the continent promises to ease a source of pressure on food prices and lighten the load on shoppers. We now look forward to working with the Government to ensure the food industry can efficiently navigate the regulatory alignment necessary to unlock these benefits.

Alex Freudmann, M&S Managing Director of Food:

We’ve long championed a UK-EU food trade deal, and today’s announcement is a major step forward. Getting our Spaghetti Bolognese from Lincolnshire onto a shelf in Dublin takes hundreds of extra miles, mountains of paperwork, a vet’s signature and even the Latin name of a cow. When this deal comes into force, it will remove this bureaucracy. Food will reach shelves fresher, with up to two extra days of shelf life, less waste and a fuller range. And British farmers and suppliers will have a chance to sell into Europe again. The Government deserves credit for working with industry and farmers to get this done.”

Ken Murphy, Tesco’s Group Chief Executive, said:

This agreement is good news for British farmers and food producers. Reducing barriers to trade with the EU will help more UK businesses reach new customers and build on the success of our world-class food industry.

The EU remains the UK’s largest agri-food trading partner, accounting for 58% of exports and 69% of imports in 2025.

But since 2018, food and drink exports to the EU have fallen by around a quarter in real terms. This new agreement could increase major agricultural exports from the UK to the EU by around 16%.

Kate Allum, Co-op Group’s interim Chief Executive Officer, said:

We know how concerned our members and customers remain about the cost of living. We now look forward to working with the UK Government over the coming months to ensure that we can realise the benefits of what has been agreed over the years to come.”

Ryan McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl GB, said:

We warmly welcome the new UK-EU SPS agreement, which marks a significant step toward smoother trade flows and delivers much-needed predictability and efficiency across UK and EU agri-food supply chains. As a major British importer and exporter operating across Britain and Europe, we create significant opportunities for British suppliers to reach wider European markets, exporting celebrated produce across our international store network.

James Bielby, Chief Executive of Food and Drink Wholesale UK, said: