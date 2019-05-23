Strong backing within LLWR for Mental Health Awareness Week

The LLW Repository Ltd (LLWR) workforce showed its support for a series of initiatives launched for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Events were organised throughout the week, with visits from Mind West Cumbria, Prospect trade union, the Cumbria Resilience Project and LLWR’s occupational health provider UK Screening Solutions.

Attendance was on a voluntary basis and Terri Burns, LLWR’s ED&I focus group chair, who coordinated events, was pleased with the response.

“People were interested to see what was on offer and that helped sparked conversations around the issues, which is great,” she said.

“We built on what we did last year and got much more involved in the Week this year, which appeared to be well received by the workforce.”