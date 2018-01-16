Press release
Statement on killing of Kosovo-Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic
Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan has commented on the murder of Oliver Ivanovic in Mitrovica today
Sir Alan Duncan said:
We are deeply shocked and concerned by the killing of Oliver Ivanovic.
We call upon the Kosovo police and other rule of law institutions to investigate this incident thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice at the earliest opportunity.
It is particularly important that politicians and those in public life are able to operate without fear of violence. This is exactly the kind of violence that we wish to see eradicated from the Western Balkans.
