Statement on Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) July 2025

1 . On 25 July 2025, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator the Hon Penny Wong and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence the Hon Richard Marles MP hosted the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs the Rt Hon David Lammy MP and the Secretary of State for Defence the Rt Hon John Healey MP for the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) in Sydney.

2 . Ministers noted the global security environment had become more dangerous and unpredictable since they last met in December 2024. They recognised the elevated importance of the enduring Australia-UK relationship in responding together to address these challenges.

3 . Ministers agreed to significantly increase their cooperation to bolster Australia and the UK’s defence and national security, enhance economic security and mitigate and address the impacts of climate change. Ministers agreed on the enduring importance of the UK-Australia relationship in delivering economic growth to our peoples and globally.

4 . Ministers underscored the role Australia and the UK play in upholding the rules, norms and institutions, including respect for universal human rights, that underpin global prosperity and security, and noted their deep, clear and longstanding commitment to the multilateral system. They committed to consider joint initiatives and advocacy on multilateral reform, including on the UN Secretary-General’s UN80 Initiative, to ensure the multilateral system is able to continue to deliver on critical core functions and mandates.

Closer cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

5 . Ministers reaffirmed that the security, resilience and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions are interconnected. They committed to continue to expand efforts to safeguard internationally agreed rules and norms and respect for sovereignty. Ministers agreed on the need to shape a world characterised by adherence to rules and norms, rather than power or coercion.

6 . Ministers committed to further strengthen cooperation, bilaterally and with regional partners, to ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Ministers agreed the UK and Australia’s enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific was important to shaping a favourable strategic balance in the region.

7 . Recognising the deteriorating geostrategic environment, Ministers emphasised the need for all countries to manage strategic competition responsibly, and the importance of dialogue and practical measures to reduce the risks of miscalculation, escalation and conflict.

8 . Ministers reiterated their strong opposition to coercive or destabilising activities by China’s Coast Guard, naval vessels and maritime militia in the South China Sea, including sideswiping, water cannoning and close manoeuvres that have resulted in injuries, endangered lives and created risks of miscalculation and escalation. Ministers agreed to continue cooperating to support freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, including through participation in joint activities. They also reiterated their concern about the situation in the East China Sea.

9 . Ministers emphasised the obligation of all states to adhere to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which provides the comprehensive legal framework for all activities in the ocean and seas. They agreed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law. Ministers reaffirmed that the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal decision is final and binding on the parties. They emphasised any South China Sea Code of Conduct must be consistent with UNCLOS and not undermine the rights of States under international law.

10 . Ministers agreed on the critical importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They called for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues through dialogue and not through the threat or use of force or coercion, and reaffirmed their opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo. They expressed concern at China’s destabilising military exercises around Taiwan. Ministers recognised that the international community benefits from the expertise of the people of Taiwan and committed to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations where statehood is not a pre-requisite or as an observer or guest where it is. They reiterated their will to continue to deepen relations with Taiwan in the economic, trade, scientific, technological, and cultural fields.

11 . Ministers strongly condemned the DPRK’s ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile programs and called for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the DPRK. Ministers also expressed grave concern over the DPRK’s malicious cyber activity, including cryptocurrency theft and use of workers abroad to fund the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

12 . Ministers emphasised their commitment to ASEAN centrality and recognised the critical role of ASEAN-led architecture in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region. They reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to support the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

13 . Ministers underscored their commitment to deepen engagement on trade and investment diversification in Southeast Asia, including through Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, Australia’s AUD 2 billion Southeast Asian Investment Financing Facility and dedicated Southeast Asia Investment Deal Teams, and the UK’s enhanced economic engagement. Ministers agreed to continue to strengthen coordination on clean energy transition in Southeast Asia and cooperation to bolster the region’s economic resilience through the mobilisation of private finance for climate objectives and green infrastructure, exploring collaboration on financing of low-carbon energy projects, and coordination of support to the ASEAN Power Grid.

14 . Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to combat people smuggling, human trafficking and modern slavery in South and Southeast Asia, recognising that women and girls were most impacted, with a focus on trafficking into scam centres.

15 . Ministers reiterated their commitment to the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) as the premier ministerial-level forum in the Indian Ocean region. They agreed to continue collaboration on shared priorities in the Indian Ocean, including maritime security.

16 . Ministers reiterated their serious concern at the deepening humanitarian crisis and escalating violence in Myanmar, compounded by the devastating earthquake in March. They strongly condemned the Myanmar regime’s violent oppression of its people, including the continued bombardment of civilian infrastructure. They called for all parties to prioritise the protection of civilians. They called on the regime to immediately cease violence, release those arbitrarily detained, allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, and return Myanmar to the path of inclusive democracy. Ministers reiterated their support for ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the crisis, including through the Five Point Consensus and the work of the ASEAN Special Envoy and UN Special Envoy. They welcomed ASEAN leaders’ recent call for an extended and expanded ceasefire, and inclusive national dialogue.

17 . Ministers highlighted their commitment to continue to work with Pacific island countries through existing regional architecture, recognising the centrality of the Pacific Islands Forum. They agreed on the importance of pursuing Pacific priorities as set out in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. Ministers joined Pacific partner calls for increased access to climate finance, including further support to Pacific-owned and led mechanisms such as the Pacific Resilience Facility. Ministers welcomed ongoing reform of multilateral climate funds, including the Green Climate Fund (GCF), to provide better outcomes for Pacific island countries, noting encouraging progress made regarding the accreditation of Direct Access Entities and GCF regional presence. Ministers welcomed the UK’s continued contributions to Pacific security through their assistance in the removal of explosive remnants of war via their participation in the Australian-led Operation Render Safe. Ministers agreed to continue to work together to advance transparent and high-quality development in line with the Pacific Quality Infrastructure Principles (PQIPs), including through the Pacific Business Club. Ministers committed to work collaboratively on respective approaches to the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to encourage reform consistent with the PQIPs. Ministers underscored our shared commitment to cyber coordination and capacity-building in the Pacific including through support to the inaugural Pacific Cyber Week in August 2025, a concept endorsed by the Pacific Islands Forum. Ministers emphasised the importance of sharing expertise and strengthening people-to-people links for a more cyber-resilient Pacific.

Ambitious partners, facing global challenges together

18 . Ministers unequivocally condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory, and adhere fully to its obligations under international law, including in relation to the protection of civilians and treatment of prisoners of war. They reiterated their commitment to making sure that Ukraine gets the military and financial support it needs to defend itself in the fight now and agreed to step up action against Russia’s war machine. They emphasised the importance of taking further action against Russia’s shadow fleet, acknowledging the sanctions both countries had imposed in this regard. They also called on Russia to immediately cease their illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and reunify those already displaced with their families and guardians in Ukraine.

19 . Ministers reiterated their deep concerns about the role of third countries in supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and the associated impact for the security of the Indo-Pacific. They called on China to prevent its companies from supplying dual-use components to Russia’s war effort, and exercise its influence with Russia to stop Moscow’s military aggression and enter negotiations to end the war in good faith. Ministers strongly condemned the DPRK’s support for Russia through the supply of munitions and deployment of DPRK personnel to enable Russia’s war efforts. Ministers called on Iran to cease all support for Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine and halt the transfer of ballistic missiles, UAVs and related technology.

20 . Ministers agreed deepening military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK was a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war that has significant implications for security in the Indo-Pacific region. They expressed deep concerns about any political, military or economic support Russia may be providing to the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Ministers affirmed their commitment to cooperating with international partners to strengthen efforts to hold the DPRK to account for violations and evasions of UN Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) including as founding members of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT). Ministers acknowledged the release of the MSMT’s first report, which shines a light on unlawful DPRK-Russia military cooperation including arms transfers and Russia’s training of DPRK troops. Ministers urged all UN Member States to abide by their international obligations under the UNSCRs to implement sanctions, including the prohibition on the transfer or procurement of arms and related material to or from the DPRK.

21 . Ministers called on Iran and Israel to adhere to the ceasefire and urged Iran to resume negotiations with the US. Ministers stated their determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon. It is essential that Iran act promptly to return to full compliance with its safeguards obligations, cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and refrain from actions that would compromise efforts to address the security situation in the Middle East. Ministers condemned Iran’s unjust detention of foreign nationals and raised ongoing concerns over the human rights situation in Iran, particularly the escalation of the use of the death penalty as a political tool during the 12-day conflict, and the ongoing repression of women, girls and human rights defenders.

22 . Ministers reiterated their support for Israel’s security and condemnation of Hamas’ horrific attacks on 7 October 2023, and underlined that Israeli actions must abide by international law. They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israeli blocks on aid, and the urgent and unconditional release of all hostages.

23 . Ministers reaffirmed their conviction that an immediate and sustained ceasefire, alongside urgent steps towards a credible and irreversible pathway to a two-state solution are the only ways to deliver lasting peace, security and stability for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region.

24 . Ministers expressed grave concerns at the horrific and intolerable situation in Gaza. They continue to be appalled by the immense suffering of civilians, including Israel’s blocking of essential aid. They reiterated their call for Israel to immediately enable full, safe and unhindered access for UN agencies and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives, end the suffering and deliver dignity. Ministers also condemned settler violence in the West Bank, which has led to deaths of Palestinian civilians and the displacement of whole communities, and expressed opposition to any attempt to expand Israel’s illegal settlements.

25 . Ministers expressed their deep concern for the safety and security of humanitarian personnel working in conflict settings around the world. They reaffirmed their commitment to finalise a Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel and implement practical actions to ensure greater respect for and protection of humanitarian personnel. Ministers also called on all countries to endorse the Declaration once launched and to reaffirm their responsibility to uphold humanitarian principles and ensure respect for international humanitarian law. Ministers discussed the essential role of the humanitarian system which is critical to saving lives and livelihoods and avoiding mass displacement. Ministers noted that the core work of the UN, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and international, national and local humanitarian organisations, must be preserved. Ministers also reiterated support for the Emergency Relief Coordinator’s humanitarian reset.

26 . Ministers committed to continue close collaboration on protecting and promoting gender equality internationally and countering rollback of rights, including through Australia-UK Strategic Dialogues on Gender Equality and progressing subsequent agreed commitments, such as the UK-Australia Gender Based Violence MoU.

27 . Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the Women Peace and Security (WPS) agenda. They acknowledged the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and agreed to continue working together on implementing the WPS agenda, promoting the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation and leadership of women in conflict prevention, mediation and resolution, and working together on preventing conflict-related sexual violence and ending impunity.

28 . Ministers reiterated their serious shared concerns about human rights violations in China, including the persecution and arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and Tibetans and the erosion of their religious, cultural, education and linguistic rights and freedoms. They expressed their deep concern with the transfer of a cohort of 40 Uyghurs to China against their will in February this year. Ministers shared grave concerns about the ongoing systemic erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy, freedom, rights and democratic processes, including through the imposition of national security legislation and the prosecution of individuals such as British national Jimmy Lai and Australian citizen Gordon Ng. They shared their deep concern over the actions of Hong Kong authorities in targeting pro-democracy activists both within Hong Kong and overseas, including in Australia and the UK.

29 . Ministers expressed growing concern over foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) and attempts to undermine security and democratic institutions and processes. They committed to working closely to analyse and respond to FIMI in order to raise the costs for malign actors, and build collective responses to FIMI, including in multilateral fora, and to promote resilient, healthy, open and fact-based environments.

30 . Ministers acknowledged the unprecedented opportunities presented by critical and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, and the need to mitigate harms to build trust and confidence. They committed to collaborate on reciprocal information sharing on advanced AI capabilities and research, including between Australian agencies and the UK AI Security Institute, and working together to capture the opportunities of AI through the bilateral Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership.

31 . Australia welcomed the UK’s new Laboratory for AI Security Research (LASR) and looked forward to exploring the opportunities for cooperation between our nations. The lab will pull together our world-class industry, academia and government agencies to ensure we reap the benefits of AI, while detecting, disrupting and deterring adversaries who would use it to undermine our national security and economic prosperity.

32 . Ministers expressed shared concern over the persistent threat of malicious cyber activities impacting our societies and economies and agreed to continue to work closely on leveraging all tools of deterrence, including the use of attributions and sanctions to impose reputational, financial costs and travel bans on these actors. Our respective statements calling out the egregious activity of Russia’s GRU on Friday 18 July is a good example of such cooperation.

33 . The UK is pleased to welcome Australia as a partner to the Common Good Cyber Fund, designed to strengthen cybersecurity for individuals most at risk from digital transnational repression. The Fund was first launched by the Prime Ministers of the UK and Canada under the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism. This participation underscores the growing commitment among G7 partners and like-minded nations to counter this threat and to deliver support to those who may be targeted.

34 . Ministers reiterated their commitment to the Commonwealth as a unique platform for cross-regional dialogue and cooperation. They noted the importance of the Commonwealth in elevating the voices of small developing states on issues of global importance. Ministers took note of the important role of the Commonwealth Small States Offices in New York and Geneva, and committed to looking into options for expansion of this offer.

Building shared defence capability

35 . Ministers welcomed the continued growth in the bilateral defence relationship including the deployment of a British Carrier Strike Group to Australia for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 as part of an Indo-Pacific deployment. HMS Prince of Wales is the first UK aircraft carrier to visit Australia since 1997 and the deployment demonstrates the UK’s ongoing commitment to increase interoperability with Australia in the Indo-Pacific following significant contributions to Exercises Pitch Black and Predator’s Run in 2024. Ministers look forward to future opportunities in Australia and the wider region, including leveraging the Royal Navy’s (RN) offshore patrol vessels persistently deployed in the Indo-Pacific.

36 . Ministers also welcomed the success of the inaugural Australia-UK Staff Level Meeting, with the second meeting set to take place in Australia later this year. This forum will continue to progress joint strategic and operational objectives, supporting the evolution of the bilateral relationship.

37 . Ministers reaffirmed their enduring commitment to the generational AUKUS partnership, which is supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, enhancing our collective deterrence against shared threats. This capability and technology sharing partnership will deliver military advantage to deter adversaries and promote regional security. The partnership also provides new pathways for innovation, boosting interoperability between partners and strengthening our combined defence industrial base.

38 . Ministers announced their intent to sign a bilateral AUKUS treaty between the UK and Australia on Saturday, 26 July. The Treaty is a landmark agreement, which will underpin the next 50 years of UK-Australian bilateral cooperation under AUKUS Pillar I.

39 . The Treaty will enable comprehensive cooperation on the design, build, operation, sustainment, and disposal of our SSN-AUKUS submarines; support the development of the personnel, workforce, infrastructure and regulatory systems required for Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine program; and realise increased port visits and the rotational presence of a UK Astute Class submarine at HMAS Stirling under Submarine Rotational Force – West.

40 . The Treaty will enable our two countries to deliver a cutting-edge undersea capability through the SSN-AUKUS, in conjunction with our partner the US. Through working together we are supporting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond for decades to come, creating thousands of jobs, strengthening our economies and supply chains, building our respective submarine industrial bases and providing new opportunities for industry partners.

41 . Ministers welcomed the significant progress made towards delivering Pillar I, including the entry into force of the AUKUS Naval Nuclear Propulsion Agreement between Australia, the UK and US on 17 January 2025 and the progress in design of the SSN-AUKUS submarines that will be operated by the RN and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

42 . Ministers welcomed the UK’s June commitment, in its Strategic Defence Review, to build up to 12 SSN-A submarines, and continuous submarine production through investments in Barrow and Raynesway that will allow the UK to produce a submarine every 18 months, and recognised the UK’s additional investment to transform the UK’s submarine industrial base.

43 . Ministers reaffirmed Australia and the UK’s strong and ongoing commitment to the delivery of the AUKUS Optimal Pathway. Reflecting the UK’s enduring dedication to this partnership, and long-standing engagement in the Indo-Pacific, Ministers welcomed the planned deployment of a RN submarine to undertake a port visit to Australia in 2026, delivering a varied programme of operational and engagement activities. The visit will support preparations for the establishment of the Submarine Rotational Force – West from as early as 2027, and represents another step forward on the shared path towards the delivery of SSN-AUKUS - ensuring our navies are ready, integrated, and capable of operating together to promote security and stability in the region.

44 . Ministers underscored the importance of ensuring Australia’s acquisition of a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability sets the highest non-proliferation standard, and endorsed continued close engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

45 . Ministers affirmed their commitment under AUKUS Pillar II to continue to deliver tangible advanced capabilities to our defence forces and welcomed progress to date. By leveraging advanced technologies, our forces become more than the sum of their parts. They underlined the importance of Pillar II in streamlining capability acquisition and strengthening our defence innovation and industry sectors.

46 . As part of Talisman Sabre 25, AUKUS partners participated in Maritime Big Play activities as well as groundbreaking AI and undersea warfare trials. The partners tested the remote operation of the UK’s Extra Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle, Excalibur, controlled from Australia while operating in UK waters. The exercise once again accelerated interoperability between our forces and the accelerated integration of remote and autonomous systems.

47 . Ministers noted the successful UK E-7A Seedcorn training program in Australia. The program, which is set to conclude in December 2025, was established to preserve a core of Airborne Early Warning and Control expertise within the Royal Air Force (RAF) and to lay a strong foundation for the introduction of the UK’s own Wedgetail aircraft. Thanks to the exceptional support of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), since its inception in 2018, 30 RAF personnel – including pilots, mission crew, engineer officers, aircraft technicians, and operations specialists – have benefited from world-class training and exposure to the Wedgetail capability.

48 . Ministers welcomed the upcoming deployment of a RAAF E-7A Wedgetail to Europe in August under Operation Kudu to help protect vital supply lines for humanitarian aid and military assistance into Ukraine. Delivering upon the vision for true interchangeability detailed in the Wedgetail Trilateral Joint Vision Statement in 2023, this deployment will see the Wedgetail jointly crewed by Australian and British service members in a live operational setting. Ministers also welcomed Australia’s decision to extend support for training Ukrainian personnel under Operation Interflex, through Operation Kudu, to the end of 2026. Australia and the UK will also continue to work closely together to share insights and observations from the conflict.

49 . Ministers reiterated their nations’ continued investment in the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) as a unique multilateral arrangement that plays a constructive role in building habits of cooperation and enhancing the warfighting capabilities of its members. They look forward to Exercise Bersama Lima 2025 which will feature high-end warfighting serials and next-generation assets such as Australia’s F-35s and the UK’s Carrier Strike Group.

50 . Ministers affirmed their shared ambition to conduct a bilateral defence industry dialogue at both the Senior Official and Ministerial levels, providing a forum to deepen defence industry collaboration, enhance joint capability development, and cooperate on procurement reform to ensure improved efficiency in capability acquisition and sustainment.

51 . Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation on using Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology in both nations. This includes exploring the potential of using Australian AESA radar technologies for UK integrated air and missile defence applications. They agreed to undertake a series of targeted risk reduction activities in the near future to inform future decisions.”

52 . Ministers agreed to progress personnel exchanges that support the future combat effectiveness of the Australian Hunter Class and British Type 26 Frigates. To support the introduction of these platforms into service, the RAN and RN will undertake a series of maritime platform familiarisation activities that enable our people to gain experience in critical capabilities, including underwater and above water weapon systems, primary acoustical intelligence analysis, and overall signature management.

53 . Ministers agreed to strengthen their sovereign defence industries through closer collaboration between the UK’s Complex Weapons Pipeline and Australia’s Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise. As a first step the Ministers announced a collaborative effort to develop modular, low cost components for next-generation weapon systems.

54 . Ministers acknowledged the shared legacy and the contribution of veterans to the bilateral relationship. They reaffirmed their commitment to identify avenues for closer collaboration on improving veterans’ health and transition services.

Partnering on trade, climate and energy

55 . Ministers agreed to work closely to safeguard and strengthen the role that free and fair trade and the rules-based multilateral trading system plays in economic prosperity and building resilience against economic shocks.

56 . Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, to economic security and prosperity. Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation to reform and reposition the Organization, and the broader global trading system, to meet the trade challenges of the new economic and geopolitical environment. Ministers agreed to continue working together to overcome blockages in multilateral rulemaking, including by working in smaller and more agile plurilateral groupings to address contemporary challenges, such as non-market policies and practices, which could complement ongoing multilateral efforts. They welcomed cooperation on plurilateral rulemaking, including efforts to have the E-Commerce Agreement incorporated into WTO architecture and brought into force as soon as possible. They reaffirmed the importance of restoring a fully-functioning dispute settlement system as soon as possible, welcoming the UK’s decision to join the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) while our countries work to fix the system.

57 . Ministers welcomed the entry into force of the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in December 2024 and welcomed Australia as 2025 Chair. Ministers affirmed the need to work cooperatively together to ensure the CPTPP remains high standard and fit-for-purpose in addressing evolving challenges through continued progress on the CPTPP General Review and expansion of the membership. They looked forward to planned CPTPP trade and investment dialogues with the EU and with ASEAN.

58 . Ministers welcomed the second meeting of the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA) Joint Committee on 3 June which celebrated the strong and growing trade and investment relationship between the UK and Australia and the strong uptake of the agreement’s benefits.

59 . Ministers welcomed close engagement on economic security under the annual United Kingdom-Australia Economic Security Dialogue, noting that its establishment by AUKMIN in 2023 was timely in preparing for future needs. They reflected on the closer integration of our analysis capabilities and committed to a joint-funded track 1.5 to generate practical insights and informal policy dialogue that will inform our joint economic security efforts.

60 . As both countries continue to develop their bilateral partnership through the UK-Australia FTA, the Economic Security Dialogue, and other fora, Ministers committed to deepening cooperation in key sectors of mutual interest. Ministers view this as an opportunity to explore new areas of collaboration and share best practices in the interests of boosting bilateral trade and investment, facilitating innovation and research, and supporting our mutual economic security and resilience. This year, officials in relevant departments will compare approaches with the aim to identify areas of common interest or complementary strength and discuss further opportunities for related cooperation. This may include initiatives to advance supply chain resilience, frontier research, investment promotion, public finance cooperation, and effective regulation.

61 . Ministers affirmed the calls in the Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement for countries to come forward in their next NDCs with ambitious emissions reduction targets aligned with keeping 1.5 degrees within reach. In that context, Ministers recognised the immense economic opportunities in ambitious climate action and a rapid transition to renewable energy. Ministers welcomed the UK’s ambitious NDC and looked forward to Australia’s NDC and Net-Zero Plan. Ministers further welcomed the report released by the UN Secretary General titled ‘Seizing the Moment of Opportunity: Supercharging the new energy era of renewables, efficiency, and electrification’ that highlighted the compelling economic case for the rapidly declining cost of renewable energy, and the rapidly growing role of the clean energy economy in powering jobs and economic growth. Ministers affirmed their determination to fulfil multilateral climate commitments and reiterated the importance of reforming the finance system and improving access to climate finance for developing countries. Ministers recommitted to building nature-positive economies to support a central theme of Brazil’s COP Presidency. The UK reiterated its support for Australia’s bid to host COP31 in partnership with the Pacific and expressed the hope that a decision would soon be reached. Ministers welcomed UK sharing its hosting experience and agreed to explore secondments to support COP31 planning. The UK and Australia welcome the close collaboration between our countries in the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) negotiations for an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including through our shared membership of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution. At this critical juncture ahead of INC-5.2, the final opportunity to secure an agreement, we call upon all members of the INC to recommit to working constructively to achieve an effective comprehensive agreement that addresses the full lifecycle of plastic. We recognise that Commonwealth countries are particularly affected by plastic pollution and in that regard we renew our commitment to collaborating through the Commonwealth Clean Ocean Alliance, to tackle plastic pollution in the commonwealth. Ministers pledged to deepen collaboration through the UK-Australia Climate and Clean Energy Partnership.

62 . Ministers welcomed close cooperation to support the development of resilient critical mineral supply chains governed by market principles. This includes developing a roadmap to promote a standards-based market to reflect the real costs of responsible production, processing and trade of critical minerals as agreed at the recent G7 meeting on 17 June. Ministers agreed upon the importance of the sustainable and responsible extraction and processing of critical minerals for the energy transition, and committed to working together on solutions. These include the new Critical Minerals Supply Finance developed by UK Export Finance (UKEF) which can provide finance support to overseas critical minerals projects that supply the UK’s high-growth sectors. UKEF has up to £5bn in finance support available for projects in Australia and will work closely with Export Finance Australia. Ministers also undertook to ensure the UK is consulted on the design and implementation of Australia’s Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve.

63 . Ministers discussed the leading roles being played by Australia and the UK in the full and effective implementation of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement welcoming in particular Australia’s role as Co-Chair of the Preparatory Commission. Ministers were encouraged by each country’s progress towards ratification of the treaty, which is a landmark agreement for protection of the world’s ocean.

64 . Ministers discussed the increasing geostrategic, climatic, and resource pressures on the Antarctic and Southern Ocean region and reaffirmed their shared and long-standing commitment to the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS). Ministers committed to upholding together the ATS rules and norms of peaceful use, scientific research, international cooperation and environmental protection, and to deepen understanding of the impact of climate change on the oceans and the world through Antarctic research including in the context of the International Polar Year of 2032/33. Ministers welcomed the United Kingdom’s chairing of CCAMLR for 2024-5 and 2025-6.

65 . Ministers agreed on the importance of ensuring all children have the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing family environment. Ministers recognised the transformative impact on children’s health, capacity to learn and economic prospects that growing up in a family-based environment can have. Ministers acknowledged the UK’s Global Campaign on Children’s Care Reform and agreed to work together to drive international awareness and demonstrate their commitment to children’s care reform.

66 . Ministers reiterated their commitment to upholding shared values and continuing to invest in sustainable development, gender equality, disability equity and social inclusion, which underpin global prosperity. To support sustainable development, Ministers agreed to deepen cooperation with emerging donors of development assistance, to diversify funding, enhance development effectiveness, share lessons and build trust and transparency with partners. Ministers committed to work together to deliver sustainable solutions for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), recognising their unique vulnerabilities and to ensure meaningful engagement in international processes, including ODA graduation.