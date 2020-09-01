Simon Case appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service

The Prime Minister has appointed Simon Case as the Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Simon is currently the Permanent Secretary in Number 10.

Simon will succeed Sir Mark Sedwill who announced he was standing down in June. Sir Mark has been Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service since October 2018 and National Security Adviser since April 2017. He will stand down as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service on 9 September.

The Prime Minister said:

Simon will make a fantastic Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. His years of experience at the heart of government and working for The Royal Household make him ideally suited for this crucial role. I would also like to thank Mark Sedwill for his outstanding service to the Government and the country as a whole. After serving for decades with great distinction, I believe he has earned the gratitude of the nation.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon Case said:

It is an honour to be appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Over these few months of working on the Covid response, I have seen how much hard work is being done by the Civil Service to support the government and our country through unprecedented times. It is a privilege to come into this role to lead a Service that is working day in, day out to deliver for people right across the country. I’m grateful to Mark for the kindness and support he has given me in my career and I wish him well for his next chapter.

Simon will take up his new post on 9 September.

