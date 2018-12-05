Sea king helicopters, asbestos

Serving personnel, veterans, former MOD civilian personnel and contractors may have seen media reports about asbestos being found in some sea king helicopters. The MOD has undertaken an investigation and people that may have had an association with the sea king might find the following information useful in considering the possible risk of exposure:

Asbestos in sea king

the sea king first entered service in 1969 and the final aircraft were retired from the active inventory on 30 September 2018

historically, asbestos containing material was used where resistance to heat or an insulating property was required. In the sea king this was principally in gaskets and seals located around the engines, gearboxes, heating and ventilation systems. These areas were exposed to routine maintenance activity

following investigation, to the best of our knowledge, Chrysotile (white) asbestos is the only asbestos type that was used

as a consequence of the Departmental Directive on Asbestos Elimination (c.1999), an asbestos elimination plan for sea king was implemented. By 2006, major components had been replaced and remaining items were assessed as low risk and contained inside components that were not routinely disassembled. These were replaced with asbestos free alternatives when routine maintenance allowed

earlier this year, a routine maintenance training activity being conducted on a retired sea king airframe revealed the presence of asbestos within an exhaust panel seal. Subsequent investigation identified that the MOD ’s supply chain had not been purged of asbestos components and thus the risk remained that asbestos-containing components could still be fitted to sea king aircraft. Action has been taken to remove these components from the supply chain

Asbestos use and health risks

asbestos is fire resistant and was widely used in the 20th century as an insulating material in boilers, pipework etc and notably in building construction

asbestos exposure can relate to occupation, but there are many other sources in the environment

contact with asbestos does not produce acute symptoms but over time, typically many years, a variety of chest conditions may develop, dependent on the type of asbestos, and the level and duration of exposure

information about medical conditions related to asbestos exposure can be found on the NHS website at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/asbestosis/ and https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/mesothelioma/

Reporting

if you are a veteran or former civilian employee and you consider that you may have been exposed to asbestos on sea king helicopters you may wish to complete and return a MOD Form 960 Asbestos - Personal Record Annotation. This form is self certifying

Form 960 Asbestos - Personal Record Annotation. This form is self certifying you should retain one copy, you may wish to pass one copy to your general practitioner, and one copy should be returned to the MOD to be placed on your personal file. The completed form should be returned to:

Defence Business Services Secretariat

Room F10

Innsworth House

Imjin Barracks

Gloucester

GL3 1HW



serving members of the armed forces and current civil servants, who are concerned about possible exposure, should follow the instructions in 2018DIN06-025 and complete an MOD Form 960 - Personnel Record Annotation and pass the form to the local service medical officer (for service personnel - hardcopy) or DBS HR (Civilian personnel - electronic copy).

Compensation