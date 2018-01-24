Scrap metal merger could leave businesses worse off

The Competition and Markets Authority ( CMA ) has been investigating European Metal Recycling Limited ( EMR )’s purchase of Metal & Waste Recycling Limited ( MWR ). These are two of the largest metal recyclers in the UK.

As part of its initial investigation, the CMA found that EMR and MWR were the two main companies offering to purchase waste scrap metal and shred scrap metal in the area around and to the north of London. Following the deal, the merged company will face limited competition from other metal recyclers in this area.

The CMA is therefore concerned that this merger could lead to a reduction in choice, price, quality and service to customers.

It will now refer the merger for an in-depth investigation unless EMR offers acceptable undertakings to address competition concerns.

All information relating to the merger is available on the case page.