Sandy Manson appointed Lord-Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire

The Queen is pleased to appoint Mr Alexander Philip Manson DL as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire to succeed Mr James Ingleby, Esq. CVO, who retired on 20th March 2020.

Alexander (Sandy) Manson trained and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen in Edinburgh in 1985 and over the ensuing four years worked with the firm in London and Zurich before returning to Scotland. In 1991, he joined Johnston Carmichael Chartered Accountants as an Associate. Initially working in Fraserburgh and Peterhead, he was promoted to Partner in 1993 and became the Managing Partner of their Aberdeen office. In 2007, he was appointed as Chief Executive of Johnston Carmichael. In August 2019, Sandy stepped down as Chief Executive and became Chairman of the firm. Sandy was appointed a member of the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland in 2011 and elected President 2018/19.

Outside the profession, Sandy has been Trustee of the University of the Aberdeen Development Trust since 2012 and was Chair of Trust from 2013 to 2017. Sandy has also co-authored a book titled ‘Stratagem’, a guide to strategic planning, and speaks at many business and social events.

In addition to this, his roles as a Deputy Lieutenant and Honorary Consul for the Netherlands, Sandy sat on various local charity fundraising committees and has personally supported a number of good causes, including Macmillan Cancer Support when he ran the London Marathon in 2010.