Sandwell and west Birmingham patients to benefit from new hospital

Under the agreement, the government will provide funding for the remainder of the building work at Midland Metropolitan Hospital. The new hospital will be built by 2022.

When completed, Midland Metropolitan will be the first new hospital in England’s second largest urban area since 2010. The new hospital will have:

state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment

15 operating theatres

at least 669 beds

It will be an acute centre for the care of adults and children, as well as offering maternity care and specialised surgery to approximately 750,000 residents.

Construction work had begun on Midland Metropolitan Hospital, part of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, under a private finance programme. Work was halted when the firm carrying out the work, Carillion, went into liquidation earlier this year. Since then, the trust and the government have worked closely together to reach a resolution.

Health Minister Stephen Barclay said:

Our long-term plan for the NHS will see it receive £20.5 billion a year more than it currently does by 2023, but our commitment does not stop there, as this important partnership shows. We are not only giving patients in Sandwell and west Birmingham world-class NHS facilities on their doorstep, but also showing our determination to build an NHS fit for the future – all whilst making sure taxpayers’ money is spent in the best possible way.

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust Chief Executive, Toby Lewis, said: