Salmonella linked to liquid egg white

‘Dr Zak’s Barn Farmed Liquid Egg White’ has been recalled by the Food Standards Agency.

Microbiological testing on a number of batches of the product has indicated contamination with Salmonella bacteria of the same strain as the bacteria causing infection in those affected.

Since mid-August 2018, 3 cases of salmonella have been confirmed in those who consumed the product and a further 5 cases remain under investigation.

Dr Nick Phin, Deputy Director, National Infection Service, Public Health England, said:

Most of those affected have now recovered. However, Salmonella can cause a serious infection in those with weakened immune systems or in vulnerable groups including babies, the elderly or pregnant women. We’re aware that the high-protein product may be purchased by people for bodybuilding purposes. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever. There are simple steps to stop its spread, including cooking food thoroughly, washing fruit and vegetables and washing your hands after using the bathroom. Anyone who is concerned about symptoms should contact their GP or out-of-hours service in the first instance.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents at the Food Standards Agency said: