News story
Russian delegation at Unlimited Festival (UK)
The Cultural and Education Section of the British Embassy supports participation of Russian specialists working in the field of inclusive art in Unlimited and Unlimited: the Symposium in London.
In September 2018 the Cultural and Education Section of the British Embassy is supporting the participation of five Russian specialists working in the field of inclusive art in Unlimited and Unlimited: the Symposium in London.
The Southbank Centre’s Unlimited Festival celebrates the artistic vision and originality of disabled artists from the UK and beyond. The programme comprises Unlimited commissions alongside other works from the UK and overseas and encompasses a variety of art forms including dance, theatre, visual arts and music.
Unlimited: the Symposium is a disabled-led, two-day discussion event aimed at both a national and international audience. It takes place in the lead up to the Unlimited Festival and will explore art and equality, the pace of change and whether new technology enables or creates more barriers.
As well as attending discussions and performances, delegates will have great opportunities to meet colleagues from all over the world.
The Russian delegation will include:
Larisa Nikitina, curator of educational programmes at the Centre for Creative Projects “Inclusion”. The Centre’s mission is the development of inclusive projects in Russia. In 2017 “Inclusion” co-organised the international premiere of “In Touch” at the Royal National Theatre in London with deafblind as well as sighted and hearing actors.
Ekaterina Arkhipova, manager of public programmes, and Liudmila Luchkova, inclusive programme manager at Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. Garage was one of the first museums in Russia to launch a department of inclusive programmes and since 2016 it has regularly organised special events for deaf and hard of hearing, blind and partially sighted visitors and people with intellectual disabilities.
Elizaveta Siomicheva, PR manager at Upsala-Circus, a unique socio-cultural project in Russia that works with children and teenagers with special needs as well as with children and youth at risk.
Evgenia Kiseleva, head of inclusive programmes and curator at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. In 2016 the museum launched “Accessible Museum”, a programme including exhibitions and educational activities, as well as events catering for visitors with different capabilities. The goal is not only to initiate special projects, but also to increase the accessibility of existing programmes.