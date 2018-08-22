Russian delegation at Unlimited Festival (UK)

In September 2018 the Cultural and Education Section of the British Embassy is supporting the participation of five Russian specialists working in the field of inclusive art in Unlimited and Unlimited: the Symposium in London.

The Southbank Centre’s Unlimited Festival celebrates the artistic vision and originality of disabled artists from the UK and beyond. The programme comprises Unlimited commissions alongside other works from the UK and overseas and encompasses a variety of art forms including dance, theatre, visual arts and music.

Unlimited: the Symposium is a disabled-led, two-day discussion event aimed at both a national and international audience. It takes place in the lead up to the Unlimited Festival and will explore art and equality, the pace of change and whether new technology enables or creates more barriers.

As well as attending discussions and performances, delegates will have great opportunities to meet colleagues from all over the world.

The Russian delegation will include: