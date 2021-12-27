Rugby stars show support for booster campaign

Support comes as 32 million have now had their booster jab

Booster jab increases protection against Omicron

Stars of women’s rugby are today urging fans and the public to Get Boosted Now.

In a new short film, Sarah Hunter, Harriet Millar-Mills and Amber Reed are encouraging people to continue to do what they love by getting the protection provided by the booster.

As more than 61% of adults across the UK have had their booster vaccine, the rugby stars have united to ask more people to find the motivation to get the jab and help the country get through the winter.

Sarah Hunter, England Women’s Rugby Captain and Loughborough Lightning Number 8 said:

My motivation to get the first 2 vaccines and the booster is so I can continue to go to work to play the sport I love, and to do so in front of the amazing fans. I urge all those that haven’t yet had theirs to do so now, so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from COVID-19 and look forward to a brilliant year of sport ahead throughout 2022.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

Thank you to the Rugby Football Union and especially Sarah, Harriet and Amber for supporting the booster programme to tackle Omicron to the ground. Kick COVID-19 into touch and Get Boosted Now. Against the Omicron variant, 2 doses are not enough, but a third jab will bring you over the try line to boost your protection. The NHS continues to work tirelessly to deliver jabs and it’s so important for people to play their part by rolling up their sleeves in this national mission.

As friends, families and loved ones gather for the festive season, the public is reminded that vaccines remain the best way to protect people against COVID-19.

Data published by the UK Health Security Agency shows vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection is substantially reduced against Omicron with just 2 doses over time, but a third dose boosts protection back up to over 70%.

In response, the government and NHS England launched an urgent national appeal to encourage the public to Get Boosted Now. This includes advertising that encourages all those eligible to book their jabs.

A total of 750 armed forces personnel have been drafted in to support the deployment of booster vaccines across the UK and extra vaccine centres and pop-up sites have opened to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

Over 32 million people across the UK have already received their top-up jab. With the rate of infection doubling every 2 to 3 days, government and medical experts are urging people to come forward for their jab as soon as they are eligible, so they can protect themselves and their loved ones.

Watch the rugby stars’ film now.