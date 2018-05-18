RSH Legal Services Framework Panel

The Regulator of Social Housing has appointed six firms to join its Legal Services Framework Panel following a competitive tender process.

The panel is split into two Lots.

Lot 1 is for the provision of advice on public, administrative and regulatory law; charity law; and corporate, commercial, and financial law. The four firms we have appointed are: Devonshires, Field Fisher, Trowers & Hamlins and Mills & Reeve.

Lot 2 is for the provision of advice on Insolvency and Special Administration law. The five firms we have appointed are: CMS, Devonshires, Norton Rose Fulbright, Trowers & Hamlins and Mills & Reeve.

The Framework, which commenced on 1 May 2018, will be for a four-year term.

Further information

The regulation of social housing is the responsibility of the Regulation Committee, a statutory committee of the Homes and Communities Agency. The organisation refers to itself as the Regulator of Social Housing in undertaking the functions of the Regulation Committee. Homes England is the trading name of the HCA ’s non-regulation functions.

The regulator’s purpose is to promote a viable, efficient and well-governed social housing sector able to deliver homes that meet a range of needs. It does this by undertaking robust economic regulation focusing on governance, financial viability and value for money that maintains lender confidence and protects the taxpayer. It also sets consumer standards and may take action if these standards are breached and there is a significant risk of serious detriment to tenants or potential tenants.

For more information visit the RSH website.

Our media enquiries page has contact details for journalists.