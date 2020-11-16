Royal Mail to collect COVID-19 test kits 7 days a week

Collections will now be made from over 15,000 priority postboxes on a Sunday

Royal Mail has been a key partner for the government’s national testing programme for the distribution of coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits since the start of the pandemic

The majority of the tens of millions of home, regional test centre and care provider tests have moved through Royal Mail for some or all of their delivery and return journeys since April 2020

Royal Mail is introducing a weekend extension for over 15,000 existing priority postboxes from 21 November. Collections will now be made from these priority postboxes on a Sunday.

Royal Mail has also increased its number of priority postboxes available for Monday to Saturday postings from 33,000 to over 35,000, providing increased convenience for test kit customers.

Priority postboxes can be identified via the Royal Mail website or app.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, said:

Since April, we have played a crucial role in the movement of test kits. This includes delivery to and collection from the growing number of regional test centres and care providers and the return of home tests. As part of this we introduced a unique network of priority postboxes for the rapid return of test kits to labs to help in the country’s fight against the pandemic. Royal Mail has always been proud to help the country in whatever way we can and we could not be prouder of the support we have been asked to give the government and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, said: