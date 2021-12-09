Record numbers accept a place to study nursing and midwifery

Record numbers of students accepted places to study nursing and midwifery in England this year for the second year running, according to the latest data on university admissions published by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

The final figures from this year’s admission cycle show there were 30,185 acceptances. This is an increase of 1.5% (445) compared to last year when there were 29,740 acceptances.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said:

It is fantastic to see so many people taking the first steps toward rewarding careers in nursing and midwifery, with record numbers accepting places to study for two years running. I have no doubt the efforts of healthcare staff during the pandemic have inspired a new generation, who will help secure the future of our health and care services. We are on track to deliver 50,000 more nurses by the end of this Parliament and we’re supporting all eligible nursing and midwifery students with £5,000 a year. I urge anyone who wants an enriching career in the NHS to apply next year.

Ruth May, England’s Chief Nursing Officer said:

Our amazing staff have shown throughout the pandemic what a brilliant job they do and the public recognises now, more than ever, what a vital role nurses, midwives and other health care workers play. Being a nurse is a career like no other and I could not recommend it more - there are many different opportunities available in the NHS that are both challenging and rewarding, so please do search NHS careers if you are interested in joining us.

Professor Mark Radford, Chief Nurse, Health Education England said:

Reaching 30,000 acceptances onto nursing courses is a major milestone and I’m delighted to see last year’s huge increase has been maintained. It has been another tough year for the NHS but we have continued to work extremely hard to attract a diverse range of people to this rewarding career. The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the vital contributions of our nurses and I am hugely proud of their commitment in these challenging times.

The government is investing hundreds of millions of pounds in additional funding for the NHS workforce, which will help train some of the biggest undergraduate intakes of medical students and nurses.

It also recently announced that Health Education England would be merged with NHS England, ensuring long term planning and strategy for healthcare staff is at the centre of the national NHS agenda.

In September 2020 the government introduced training grants for eligible nursing, midwifery and many allied health profession students of at least £5,000 a year, which do not need to be paid back. Additional payments of up to £3,000 a year available for students studying certain specialisms and to help with childcare.

