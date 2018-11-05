Readout of PM call with Sebastian Kurz: 5 November 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz this evening.

The Prime Minister updated the Chancellor on the progress of Brexit negotiations saying that 95% of the Withdrawal Agreement was now complete, and that she was confident that a solution could be found on the Northern Ireland backstop.

The Prime Minister added that the UK wanted to see quick progress and that both the UK and the EU were working hard to achieve an agreement.

Chancellor Kurz said that the Austrian Presidency stood ready to help facilitate an agreement as soon as possible.