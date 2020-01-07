Readout of PM call with President Erdogan: 7 January 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey.

“The leaders discussed the situation in Iraq following the death of Qasem Soleimani. They agreed on the importance of reducing tensions and finding a diplomatic way through the current crisis, and of continuing to work together in the fight against terror.

“They agreed that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal.

“On Libya, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to de-escalation and supporting the UN-led peace process. They agreed to keep in touch on this issue.”