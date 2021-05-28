PT jailed for sale of steroids and unlicensed medicines online
A personal trainer was sentenced today to 31 months in jail for selling and supplying unlicensed and prescription medicines, together with Anabolic steroids, to the public.
A personal trainer, from London, was sentenced at the Crown Court in Harrow today to 31 months imprison for selling and supplying unlicensed and prescription medicines, together with Anabolic steroids, which are scheduled as Class C under Misuse of Drugs regulations. Neil Hone was also found guilty of money laundering around £80,000.
These charges were brought after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) investigated activities on a website, operated by Hone, which offered medicines and drugs for sale.
The investigation also identified a bank account through which the proceeds of the criminal operation were laundered.
When questioned, Hone refused to comment on the findings and his connection to the website. He later pleaded guilty to the charges.
Medicines that do not hold a Marketing Authorisation (a licence which permits legal sale and supply) cannot be guaranteed to meet standards of quality and safety required in UK and can harm your health. Anabolic steroids are known to be abused by bodybuilders and are controlled by Misuse of Drugs legislation.
Andy Morling, Head of Enforcement Group at the MHRA, said:
It is a serious criminal offence and a danger to the public to sell unlicensed or prescription medicines in this way.
If a medicine is not authorised, there is no guarantee that it meets quality, safety and efficiency standards required in the UK. This can endanger the health and welfare of people who take them.
Prescription medicines are potent and should only be taken under medical supervision.
We work closely with regulatory and law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those involved in illegal sale of prescription or unlicensed medicines.
If you think you have been offered a medicine illegally or have any information about suspected or known illegal trading in medicines, please contact the MHRA.
Neil Hone (Date of birth: 10/10/1975) is from Flat 2, 223 Hendon Way, London and claims to be a personal trainer.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK. All our work is underpinned by robust and fact-based judgements to ensure that the benefits justify any risks.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has three centres. The MHRA, the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). The agency is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.
If you think you’ve been offered a medicine illegally or have any information about suspected or known illegal dealings with medicines, please contact us, the MHRA, on 020 3080 6330 (weekdays 9am to 5pm) or out-of-hours on 07795 825 727. Or email us at casereferrals@mhra.gov.uk
Anabolic steroids are Class C drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and should only be supplied where permitted under the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001, for example if sold by pharmacists to fulfil a doctor’s prescription.
Under the 1971 Act, it is not illegal to possess limited quantities of anabolic steroids for personal use. However, possession or importing for the purpose of supply (which includes giving them to friends) other than in accordance with the 2001 Regulations is illegal and carries a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison, or a fine or both.
