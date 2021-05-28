PT jailed for sale of steroids and unlicensed medicines online

A personal trainer, from London, was sentenced at the Crown Court in Harrow today to 31 months imprison for selling and supplying unlicensed and prescription medicines, together with Anabolic steroids, which are scheduled as Class C under Misuse of Drugs regulations. Neil Hone was also found guilty of money laundering around £80,000.

These charges were brought after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) investigated activities on a website, operated by Hone, which offered medicines and drugs for sale.

The investigation also identified a bank account through which the proceeds of the criminal operation were laundered.

When questioned, Hone refused to comment on the findings and his connection to the website. He later pleaded guilty to the charges.

Medicines that do not hold a Marketing Authorisation (a licence which permits legal sale and supply) cannot be guaranteed to meet standards of quality and safety required in UK and can harm your health. Anabolic steroids are known to be abused by bodybuilders and are controlled by Misuse of Drugs legislation.

Andy Morling, Head of Enforcement Group at the MHRA, said:

It is a serious criminal offence and a danger to the public to sell unlicensed or prescription medicines in this way. If a medicine is not authorised, there is no guarantee that it meets quality, safety and efficiency standards required in the UK. This can endanger the health and welfare of people who take them. Prescription medicines are potent and should only be taken under medical supervision. We work closely with regulatory and law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those involved in illegal sale of prescription or unlicensed medicines. If you think you have been offered a medicine illegally or have any information about suspected or known illegal trading in medicines, please contact the MHRA.

