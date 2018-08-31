Professor Dame Julia Goodfellow new chair of PHE Advisory Board

Dame Julia was previously Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kent. She has previously been Chair of the British Science Association and was also president of Universities UK from 2015 to 2017. She is currently president of the Royal Society of Biology.

Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said:

I am delighted that Dame Julia has accepted this important role. She brings a wealth of relevant experience to support PHE ’s vital work in protecting and improving the nation’s health. I am very grateful to Sir Derek Myers for his excellent work as acting chair of PHE ’s advisory board since spring 2017 and pleased that he will continue in a non-executive role with the organisation.

Dame Julia sat on the Council of Science & Technology Facilities Council ( STFC ) from 2011 to 2016 and currently sits on the Council for Science & Technology. She was previously Chief Executive of the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council ( BBSRC ), the non-departmental governing body responsible for both University funding and Institute base across the biosciences.

Professor Dame Julia Goodfellow said:

I am deeply honored to be appointed to this role. Over the last 5 years, the world-class scientists in PHE have provided data and evidence which is continuously improving public health. The evidence-based advice and guidance given to local authorities has also improved public health systems and aims to reduce regional inequalities. I look forward to working with Duncan and everyone in PHE as they continue to protect and improve the nation’s health.

The PHE Advisory Board is responsible for providing strategic advice on the running of PHE , assuring the effectiveness of PHE ’s corporate governance arrangements, and for advising the Chief Executive.

Sir Derek Myers, who has acted as interim chair since the departure of Professor David Heymann in March 2017 will remain a member of the advisory board and continue oversight of PHE ’s audit and risk governance.

Duncan Selbie, Chief Executive of Public Health England said:

I want to warmly congratulate Dame Julia on her appointment as the new chair of our advisory board. Julia’s wealth of experience in research will be a tremendous asset in our mission to improve the public’s health.

Dame Julia is a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, the Royal Society of Biology, the Institute of Physics and is an Honorary Member of the Biochemical Society. She was awarded a CBE in 2001 and a DBE for her services to science in June 2010.

Background

Public Health England exists to protect and improve the nation’s health and wellbeing, and reduce health inequalities. We do this through world-leading science, knowledge and intelligence, advocacy, partnerships and providing specialist public health services. We are an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care, and a distinct organisation with operational autonomy. We provide government, local government, the NHS, Parliament, industry and the public with evidence-based professional, scientific expertise and support. Follow us on Twitter: @PHE_uk and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PublicHealthEngland. The PHE Advisory Board has established an Audit and Risk Committee as a standing committee of the Board to support the Chief Executive and Accounting Officer in his responsibilities for issues of risk, control and governance. The Committee will provide advice and assurance on the development and maintenance of appropriate corporate governance, risk management and internal control arrangements, including assurance of PHE ’s risk management plan. The PHE Advisory Board meets at least 4 times a year. Led by its Chair, it is responsible for providing strategic advice on the running of PHE , assuring the effectiveness of PHE ’s corporate governance arrangements, and for advising the Chief Executive on: