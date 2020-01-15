Press release
Prime Minister's call with President Bolsonaro of Brazil: 15 January 2020
The Prime Minister spoke to President Bolsonaro of Brazil today.
The leaders committed to strengthening the ties between our countries in a range of areas, including trade and investment.
They also discussed climate change and agreed to continue to work together ahead of the COP26 summit which the UK will host in Glasgow in November.
Published 15 January 2020