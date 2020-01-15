Prime Minister's call with President Bolsonaro of Brazil: 15 January 2020

Press release

Prime Minister Johnson spoke to President Bolsonaro of Brazil.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
The Prime Minister spoke to President Bolsonaro of Brazil today.

The leaders committed to strengthening the ties between our countries in a range of areas, including trade and investment.

They also discussed climate change and agreed to continue to work together ahead of the COP26 summit which the UK will host in Glasgow in November.

