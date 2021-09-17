Prime Minister's address to Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate: 17 September 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate this afternoon, convened by the President of the United States Joe Biden.

Ahead of the UN General Assembly next week and with weeks to go until the major climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister called on world leaders, particularly the G20, to come with ambitious commitments that will set the planet on the right path to net zero and keep within reach the aim of limiting warming of the planet to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This includes commitments like ending coal power, shifting to electric vehicles, halting deforestation and providing the climate finance for developing nations, which will require greater ambition and international collaboration to accelerate the innovation and deployment key clean technologies so they are accessible and affordable for all.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also set out that the UK will be among the first signatories of the Global Methane Pledge, a US-EU initiative to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to levels during the 2020s. The is due to officially launch at COP26 in Glasgow.

The UK has a strong record on reducing emissions from methane, one of the main greenhouses gases warming our planet, with around 60% of methane emissions cut over the last three decades across the waste, energy and agriculture industries.

This comes as new OECD data out today shows that developed countries are $20 billion short of meeting their commitment to mobilise $100 billion in international climate finance for developing nations, and a new report from the UNFCCC published today makes clear that all countries must come forward with new, ambitious 2030 targets – Nationally Determined Contributions – if the world is to stop emissions from rising.

The Prime Minister’s full remarks at the Major Economies Forum: