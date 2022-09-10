Prime Minister Liz Truss's call with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland: 10 September 2022
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, this afternoon.
Prime Minister Morawiecki expressed his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The leaders agreed that Her Majesty The Queen’s long reign and life of public service is as an inspiration to many.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morawiecki agreed on the strength of the UK-Poland relationship, particularly as we work together to support the people of Ukraine.